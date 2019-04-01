Telekom Networks Malawi appoints new CEO: Michiel Buitelaar

Malawi’s integrated mobile network and ICT services provider, Telekom Networks Malawi Plc (TNM) has appointed Michiel Buitelaar as its new Chief Executive Officer with effect from April 1 2019.
TNM Plc Board Chairman Dr. George Partridge says Buitelaar, a native of The Netherlands has had a dynamic international career in the telecoms, ICT and media industries.
“The new CEO holds vast experience from working in Belgium, The Czech Republic, Spain, France, Indonesia and (recently) Nigeria. He has spent most of his working life in senior positions in telecom companies going through signiﬁcant changes such as at KPN, Ben (now T-Mobile, an affiliate of Deutsche Telekom), Orange, Smile and AT&T.”
Michel also has experience as an executive Board member at global media companies (Endemol and Sanoma), where he was responsible for digital business (online media and e-commerce) and group-wide digital transformation of television, magazines, and newspapers,” he said.
He said Michiel is coming from CX, a European Artificial Intelligence (AI) software provider where he was the Chief Executive Ofﬁcer and maintains board memberships in Novec (telecoms) and Inﬁnitas (education).
The new CEO received his MSc in Applied Mathematics at the University of Delft. In addition, he studied Business Administration and attended the London Business School.
Buitelaarsucceeds Chief Technology Officer Eric Valentine who has been acting in the role since September 2017
Stop blaming George Patridge, he is just a chairman. The decision o hire rests in all these other Directors eg Anadkat. So payekha sangapange decision…but he can only reason with others to pick a Malawian. The other challenge amalawi , kukupatsani u CEO muzingolemba zidzukulu zanu , zibwenzi zanu and vulnerable men who can bribe their way through
Vuto ndi lakuti Patridge ndi khaladi, anthu okonda kugulula mainjini a galaimoto ikuyenda. Ndiye mumadziwa makaladi they always try to align themselves to the whites.
Funny things is Airtel is not owned by Malawians koma kuli Charles Kamoto and there was Saulosi before that. Young Malawian guys. TNM is owned by Malawians koma it cant even elevate a Malawian to that position. Press itself which is major shareholder has a Malawian CEO, Old Mutual another big shareholder has Malawian CEO so how TNM can not have a Malawian CEO beats me. And its not that there are no Malawians available that can do that. We have people like Ted Sauti-Phiri, Maurice Newa that have worked not just locally but internationally and can be headhunted for… Read more »
………and we cry of our high unemployment rate. We’ve many capable Malawians who can do the job well.
Are you campaigning for the two ?
Mr. Patridge, be different from Chikaonda if people have to respect you. If the job you are holding was to go to an expatriate how would you feel? Malawians are well educated and have vast experience in this field, do not deprive them the opportunity to hold high positions in their own country. You are simply showing colonial mentality. Nthawi yolamulidwa ndi atsamunda inatha. You are the one of those people aiding foreigners to externalize our money in the name of salaries. This man must work for just one year and let a Malawian take over.
so you guys have monies eti,,, employing expatriates now and then,,, kod ku Malawi kulibe capable guys
Shame that whole PCL thinks foreigners are eligible for a simple CEO job, shameeeeeeeeeeeee on George Patridge who cant think as a Malawian, what is there that a malawian cant do?