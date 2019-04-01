Telekom Networks Malawi appoints new CEO: Michiel Buitelaar

Malawi’s integrated mobile network and ICT services provider, Telekom Networks Malawi Plc (TNM) has appointed Michiel Buitelaar as its new Chief Executive Officer with effect from April 1 2019.

TNM Plc Board Chairman Dr. George Partridge says Buitelaar, a native of The Netherlands has had a dynamic international career in the telecoms, ICT and media industries.

“The new CEO holds vast experience from working in Belgium, The Czech Republic, Spain, France, Indonesia and (recently) Nigeria. He has spent most of his working life in senior positions in telecom companies going through signiﬁcant changes such as at KPN, Ben (now T-Mobile, an affiliate of Deutsche Telekom), Orange, Smile and AT&T.”

Michel also has experience as an executive Board member at global media companies (Endemol and Sanoma), where he was responsible for digital business (online media and e-commerce) and group-wide digital transformation of television, magazines, and newspapers,” he said.

He said Michiel is coming from CX, a European Artificial Intelligence (AI) software provider where he was the Chief Executive Ofﬁcer and maintains board memberships in Novec (telecoms) and Inﬁnitas (education).

The new CEO received his MSc in Applied Mathematics at the University of Delft. In addition, he studied Business Administration and attended the London Business School.

Buitelaarsucceeds Chief Technology Officer Eric Valentine who has been acting in the role since September 2017

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :