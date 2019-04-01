President Ramaphosa embraces Prophet Bushiri: Assures ECG Church leader of ANC support

It was purely historical. The ruling Africa National Congress Party (ANC) says Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church is their home and the party looks to Prophet Shepherd Bushiri as a leader to bring spiritual freedom in South Africa.
That was the message from President Cyril Ramaphosa which top ANC delegate delivered to Prophet Bushiri on Sunday during the church service.
The delegate, led by veteran ANC NEC member Dr Mathole Matshekga, included senior members from the Women League, traditional leaders, National Office of SANCO and other renowned religious figures.
In his opening remarks, Matshekga acknowledged the great work by Prophet Bushiri to the larger South African communities.
“This is an African church. President Ramaphosa says that there cannot be a new dawn without a spiritual dawn, and Major 1 is here to do so for us. As Mandela led us in the political sphere, in the spiritual freedom we need Major 1,” he said.
On Prophet Bushiri’s challenges in South Africa, Mathole did not mince his words by ensuring the full packed congregation that the ANC will lift the arrest of Major 1.
He further pointed at colonial borders being the cause of devision among Afircan people and that in the ANC there is no Malawian, Zambian or Zimbabwean, we are all one.
Mathole did not stop there, he alluded to the issue of racial divide.
In this church, he said, there is no white or black, we are one people. Quoting Mandela, he reminded congregants that the struggle meant to free all the black and white.
In conclusion, Motshekga announced Prophet Bushiri’s scheduled meeting with President Ramaphosa in which the congregation sealed it with the celebration lyrics of ” if God be there, there are no problems”
In his speech, the South African-based Malawian Prophet Bushiri said: “We have always been told that ANC hates ECG. I am sure such talks ends today. We thank you very much for coming to pray with us. As a church, we will always pray for South Africa and its people.”
Is the ANC responsible for Bushiris arrest? If so then the will have to explain why they decided to arrest him, otherwise i feel its shameful to announce that they will up lift the arrest. These are pure works of corruption. Let the court vindicate him otherwise a political party can not take part in delivering justice and this will damage Bushiris image further.
Absolute lies. There’s a constitution here by which we all abide. Bushiri will face the law shem
God of Major one glory belongs to you
Akufuna kugwiritsa ntchito ngati njila imodzi yopezela mavoti..sinanga bushuri ali ndi anthu ankhaninkhani ku church kwake
A Man Of God on the move,this will bring shame to Bushiri Haters.Jealous is what makes people live in lies and hate.
ANC is shooting itself in the foot by implying that they will interfere with the rule of law and lift the “arrest” (should that be court cases) and casting doubt on Bushiri’s standing as well. I would rather they remained silent on it and let the due process of the law take it’s course. If there is no wrong doing, he will be acquited (and compensated??) so it will be a win win for all involved.
But then, this is Africa…
In agreement. Have similar sentiments. Does it imply that ANC is above the law? So they decide who to persecute? Otherwise let the court determine that, If he is clean, the let it be so.
LOL Ma haters a Bushiri ziiiii
Fraudsters all of them .