President Ramaphosa embraces Prophet Bushiri: Assures ECG Church leader of ANC support

April 1, 2019 Chomi Khumalo - Nyasa Times 9 Comments

It was purely historical. The ruling Africa National Congress Party (ANC) says  Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church is their home and the party looks to Prophet Shepherd Bushiri as a leader to bring spiritual freedom in South Africa.

Bushiri and ANC delegates treat to a dance

Mathole conveyed Raamaphisa message to ECG Church

Part of the ANC delegates at the ECG Church

Chief Nakinawa honours Bushiri on charity initiatives

That was the message from President Cyril Ramaphosa which top ANC delegate delivered to Prophet Bushiri on Sunday during the church service.

The delegate, led by veteran ANC NEC member Dr Mathole Matshekga, included senior members from the Women League, traditional leaders, National Office of SANCO and other renowned religious figures.

In his opening remarks, Matshekga acknowledged the great work by Prophet  Bushiri to the larger South African communities.

“This is an African church. President Ramaphosa says that there cannot be a new dawn without a spiritual dawn, and Major 1 is here to do so for us. As Mandela led us in the political sphere, in the spiritual freedom we need Major 1,” he said.

On Prophet Bushiri’s challenges in South Africa, Mathole did not mince his words by ensuring the full packed congregation that the ANC will lift the arrest of Major 1.

He further pointed at colonial borders being the cause of devision among Afircan people and that in the ANC there is no Malawian, Zambian or Zimbabwean, we are all one.

Mathole did not stop there, he alluded to the issue of racial divide.

In this church, he said, there is no white or black, we are one people. Quoting Mandela, he reminded congregants that the struggle meant to free all the black and white.

In conclusion, Motshekga announced Prophet Bushiri’s scheduled meeting with President Ramaphosa in which the congregation  sealed it with the celebration lyrics of ” if God be there, there are no problems”

In his speech, the South African-based Malawian  Prophet Bushiri said: “We have always been told that ANC hates ECG. I am sure such talks ends today. We thank you very much for coming to pray with us. As a church, we will always pray for South Africa and its people.”

Amandla, Ngawethu!

YOSWA
Guest
YOSWA

Is the ANC responsible for Bushiris arrest? If so then the will have to explain why they decided to arrest him, otherwise i feel its shameful to announce that they will up lift the arrest. These are pure works of corruption. Let the court vindicate him otherwise a political party can not take part in delivering justice and this will damage Bushiris image further.

18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago
Mandla Mathebula
Guest
Mandla Mathebula

Absolute lies. There’s a constitution here by which we all abide. Bushiri will face the law shem

19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago
Kesja
Guest
Kesja

God of Major one glory belongs to you

19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago
Massive
Guest
Massive

Akufuna kugwiritsa ntchito ngati njila imodzi yopezela mavoti..sinanga bushuri ali ndi anthu ankhaninkhani ku church kwake

30 minutes ago
30 minutes ago
Noxy
Guest
Noxy

A Man Of God on the move,this will bring shame to Bushiri Haters.Jealous is what makes people live in lies and hate.

50 minutes ago
50 minutes ago
Watchman on the Wall
Guest
Watchman on the Wall

ANC is shooting itself in the foot by implying that they will interfere with the rule of law and lift the “arrest” (should that be court cases) and casting doubt on Bushiri’s standing as well. I would rather they remained silent on it and let the due process of the law take it’s course. If there is no wrong doing, he will be acquited (and compensated??) so it will be a win win for all involved.

But then, this is Africa…

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Cashgate1
Guest
Cashgate1

In agreement. Have similar sentiments. Does it imply that ANC is above the law? So they decide who to persecute? Otherwise let the court determine that, If he is clean, the let it be so.

56 minutes ago
56 minutes ago
Graham
Guest
Graham

LOL Ma haters a Bushiri ziiiii

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Mulomwe
Guest
Mulomwe

Fraudsters all of them .

2 hours ago
2 hours ago

