Tell people the truth about Sin

These days it has become hard for preachers to talk about sin in their messages because they are scared they will offend and end up losing church members. The bible tells us very clear that we have all sinned and come short of the glory of God (Romans 3:23). Any person who says they have not sinned only makes God a liar (1 John 1:10).

God knew man will need a savior and this was accomplished by coming Himself as man through Jesus Christ to die on the Cross of Calvary. Many have confused this by saying because Jesus has already died, they are already saved and do not need to do anything else. This means no prayers, praise or worship let alone praying the sinner’s prayer to accept Jesus Christ in their lives because Jesus Christ has already done it all. This is not true, because when you look at 1 John 1:8, John says if we say that we have not sinned, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us. We are all born in sin because of the sin of the first parents, Adam and Eve and only the blood of Jesus Christ cleanses us.

I want to take you to that old Sunday school verse John 3:16; For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life. The beginning is straight forward that God loved the world, meaning we were in sin when He loved us. He did not look at what we used to be in the past or what situation we could be in as He was only looking for someone who could believe in Him and everlasting life was guaranteed.

This has nothing to do with works or your status in this world but your spiritual relationship with God. The bible talks about Naaman, how he was a great man with his master and honorable, because by him the Lord had given deliverance unto Syria: he was also a mighty man in valour, but he was a leper (11 Kings 5:1-14). Leprosy in the Old Testament was a type of spiritual condition of unrepentant man. There was no earthly cure for leprosy, just us there is no earthly cure for sin.

Please understand that even though Namaan was referred to as a mighty man of valour, he could not be healed of Leprosy. He should have been happy and satisfied by his physical victories yet he had a victory that he didn’t have in his life. Many are in the same situation that Naaman was, and this is why messages against sin face great opposition as nobody want to hear something that comes as a direct attack to their life. However, our God is a good God because He still noticed Naaman and the little maid from the land of Israel was specifically placed in his home to show him the way and point him to deliverance. It is the same with us God creates many opportunities to show us the way to salvation and deliverance but we miss them.

The things of God look stupid to those who are not saved just us it did to Naamanwhen the man of God told him to go wash himself to an extent that he would have missed it all. Proudness was troubling Naaman because of his status as he had his own expectations being a mighty man and also considering his physical victories. This is what is preventing many from receiving from God even now. We all come in the presence of God the same way, the poor, rich, small, white, black, and the great. He thought Jordan was muddy, and started comparing with other rivers of Damascus.

This is a typical look of man to things with a physical eye of the flesh instead of eyes of the spirit. Jordan was a type of Calvary. Yes it was muddy while the Damascus Rivers were beautiful; however the healing waters were in the river Jordan which is a type of the Cross. “And when we shall see Him, there is no beauty that we should desire Him” (Isaiah 53:2).

Though everything else looks appealing in this world, it is only Calvary that brings healing and cleansing though it doesn’t appeal. There is no redemption of sin without going to Calvary and let the blood of Jesus Christ wash you. Pastors preach about sin even if it means only preaching to 10 people but they end up earning their salvation. This is an already done job but their acceptance and believing in Christ Jesus is important just like it was with Naaman

