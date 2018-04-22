Malawi police arrest man for sexually assaulting three underage girls

Kanengo Police has arrested Clever Kachala, 32 over the defilement of three girls less than 16 years of age.

Public Relations Officer for Kanengo Police, Laban Makalani said the man is alleged to have been defiling the girls between the months of November 2017 and April 20, 2018.

“The incident occurred at Area 25 and the man alleged to have been defiling the girls on several occasions ,” he said.

Makalani explained that Police records indicate that the man was defiling the girls in return to financial assistance which he was rendering to them.

“During the time, the suspect is alleged to have been going out with the victims, who are aged between of 14-15, to different beer drinking places where they where forced to take alcoholic drinks before being sexually abused.

“Parents of the victims discovered the incident after their children had gone missing for a period of 7 days from April 5- 12, 2018,” Makalani narrated.

A Medical examination which was conducted at Area 25 Health Centre in Lilongwe established that the girls had been defiled.

Kachala who hails from Matemba village, Traditional Authority Chadza in Lilongwe, is expected to appear in court on April 24, 2018 to answer the three separate charges of defilement under section 138 of the penal code.

Meanwhile, Kanengo police station is appealing to parents and guardians to generously guard their girls.

