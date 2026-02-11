Tesla Cybertruck Hits Malawi Roads, Draws Crowds Like Free Maize Is Being Shared

A Tesla Cybertruck touring Africa has made a brief stop in Malawi, and the reaction has been nothing short of dramatic — with crowds storming the roads as if free maize was being distributed.

From Songwe border in Karonga, the futuristic electric vehicle immediately became a moving attraction, pulling people from shops, homes and even workplaces, all eager to catch a glimpse, take photos and post online.

Within hours, the Cybertruck had turned into a national spectacle, trending across social media and drawing more attention than some government announcements.

Facebook user Hannah Mlengwe joked that the truck’s sharp metallic design looked like something from a science fiction movie, completely out of place among minibuses, pickups and ageing saloons.

For many, she wrote, it was a rare chance to see “the future” up close — even if that future is something most Malawians will never own, let alone afford.

At the same time, the excitement raised eyebrows, especially in a country where people are currently more worried about food prices than electric cars.

“People ran to see this thing like it was distributing relief maize,” one passer-by quipped, “yet it doesn’t even carry nsima.”

Mlengwe noted that while the Cybertruck symbolises innovation and global progress, it also highlights a painful reality — the huge gap between luxury technology and the everyday struggles of ordinary Malawians.

“While admired for its innovation, it also shows how far removed this kind of technology is from our daily needs,” she wrote.

In the end, the Cybertruck didn’t change anything. It didn’t fix roads, lower fuel prices or solve hunger. But for a few hours, it managed to distract the nation, unite timelines, and remind everyone how easily Malawians can abandon serious problems for a shiny object on wheels.

For a country desperate for affordable food, a billion-kwacha electric truck may not be what Malawi needs — but it certainly knows how to stop traffic.

