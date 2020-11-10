Tetteh delighted with ‘perfect’ Wanderers  switch

Ghanaian striker Mike Tetteh says he is delighted with his move to Mighty Wanderers FC and is eyeing a long career at the Lali Lubani Road club.

The former Silver Strikers hit-man sealed a one -year deal following his departure from the bankers alongside another player, Yunusu Sheriff.

Tetteh look to bolster the Wanderers striking stocks ahead of kick-off of the TNM Super League season.

He made at least more than 20 appearances for the bankers in all competitions last season and finished in fine form.

“I decided to join Wanderers because is one of the biggest clubs in the nation,” Tetteh told Nyasa Times.

“I think this club deserves to shine again and I want to be a part of this project — to be a part of the Wanderers family is amazing. I’m very happy to do that.

“I come to try to win trophies, because this club deserves to win again, and I am looking forward very much to helping my new team-mates this season and for many years to come,” he said.

Tetteh, who will wear No. 27 at Wanderers, won the Airtel Top 8 Cup during his stay at area 47.

“I hope I can score some important goals for the blue supporters to enjoy this season.”

Team manager Foster Namwera hailed the signing of one of the best strikers as a major coup for his club.

“I believe he’s a player that can really make a difference for us,” said Namwera.

Namwera said the Ghana striker’s arrival is a sign of Wanderers continuing high ambitious.

