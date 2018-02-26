TEVETA committed to economically empower  Malawi youths with vocational training

Technical Entrepreneurial Vocation, Education and Training Authority (TEVETA) has says it is committed to economically empower the youths so that they become self reliant and potential to significantly contribute towards economic growth of the nation.

TEVETA Head of Training Programmes, Cripson Daudi, said during graduation ceremony of of 56 girls and young women who underwent a four months tailoring and fashion design training at Mzimba Development Aid from People to People (DAP) Teachers Training College.

“We are committed in molding the youths who can be economically vibrant and potential asset to the nation in the enhancement of economic growth,” emphasized Daudi.

Daudi said his authority works a long side government in aggressively investing in community colleges and other informal institutions running vocational programmes so that the enrolled youths acquire skills that will help them establish their own business enterprises to create jobs.

“TEVETA will always complement government’s efforts in ensuring that the youths hired to train in community colleges and other informal skills training private institutions graduate with artisan skills which will enhance their employability besides enabling them to effectively run their own business enterprises to boost their economic status,” said Daudi.

He added that TEVETA also endeavours that all vocational schools impart youths with quality skills which are internationally acceptable to widen the graduates’ employment horizon.

“This is why we play a crucial role in vetting training programmes in all registered skills training intuitions, both, public and private, to ensure that the materials delivered do not compromise the acceptable set standards,” said Daudi.

He then strongly saluted Mzimba DAPP TTC for launching skills training satellites classes project, a development he said, was no mean effort in supporting initiatives meant to bail out the youths, especially girls, from poverty cocoon due to unemployment challenges, in absent of skills to support their livelihood.

DAPP TTC Operations Manager, Dominic Nali argued that the college has graduated girls only because they were the principal target for the trailing, going by their vulnerability to poverty.

Nali observed that there was high rates of school dropout among girls in Mzimba, most of whom become vulnerable to poverty without the capacity to stand on their own.

Said Nali,” The training was initially biased towards girls and young women due to their degree of vulnerability to poverty since they do not have skills to make themselves self reliant.”

Lack of capacity to economically sustain themselves, most girls who drop out of school engage in unplanned marriages, a decision which is always regrettable.

One of the graduates, Grace Kamanga said the tailoring skills she acquired from the training will help her to improve her income level when she opens her tailoring shop.

“The skills will transform me into a self reliant woman who will not rely on a husband as a sole bread winner,” said Kamanga.

Each graduate went home smiling with a brandy new sewing machine as start up capital, amid calls from TEVETA Boss for good care for custodians to maximize their benefits.

According to arrangements, the machines remains the property of the training school, to the effect that if abused through sell, the recipient risk prosecution and that the retrieved machine returns back school for re-allocation.

DAPP launched the skills satellite classes project with financial support from a donor, Sympany, through DAPP Mkolongwe Vocational School, in Chiradzulu District, while TEVETA provides technical support, according to project officer, Veronica Kachere.

