Catholic Parish in Hewe named after courageous Bishop Zuza of ‘Chindere chakufikapo’ rap

The Mzuzu Diocese of the Catholic Church has a launched a construction project pof a new Parish at Hewe oin Rumphi which has been named St Joseph Mukasa, partly in honour of the diocese’s deceased Bishop Joseph Mukasa Zuza.

Zuza, who was also head of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM)—the supreme body of the Catholic Church in Malawi, died after being involved in a road accident in Chikangawa, Mzimba on January 15 201s.

Straight-talking and courageous Zuza is remembered for his courage when, for example, on August 16 2011, in his homily at a national service of worship in Blantyre, openly criticized former president the late Bingu wa Mutharika.

The bishop faulted Mutharika’s dictatorial traits and said a person who thought he knew everything is called a fool or chindere chakufikapo in Tumbuka.

Chancellor College political analyst Dr Boniface Dulani said Zuza was no bootlicker, but a personification of the church’s role as the architect as well as the guardian of democracy.

Dulani said: “It might have taken the late bishop a lot of courage to say the things he said in the presence of the president. Most of us tend to harbour critical opinion about others, but we are seldom brave enough to say it in their face.

“The sermon at Comesa stopped Bingu from going too far with his authoritarian tendencies. Then, the president, who had the majority of MPs, was losing popularity outside the National Assembly.”

In his lifetime, Zuza also co-authored several Catholic bishops’ pastoral letters, including ‘Reading the Signs of The Times’ in November 2010 that was critical of political and economic policies in the country.

The ground-breaking ceremony for a new Catholic Parish was attended by among others leader of opposition and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and new MCP political guru Sidik Mia.

In his remarks, Chakwera thanked the Catholic Church for helping to develop the country. He said the parish will come along with education and health projects that will help to develop the area.

Chakwera then donated K1.1 million while Mia donated K500 000.

Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango, who said government will continue supporting the Catholic Church in all its endeavours, donated K200 000 and pledged K2 million and announced that President Peter Mutharika will donate K5 million towards the cause.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :