TEVETA urges private sector to prioritize TEVET certificates during employment

Technical Entrepreneurial and Vocational Education Training Authority (TEVETA) has called upon the private sector to prioritize candidates with the institution’s qualifications for employment.

TEVETA Executive Director Elwin Sichiola made the call on Thursday during the engagement with the private sector to appraise them on the reforms in the Tevet sector.

Sichiola said the private sector plays a crucial role in defining skills that they want in candidates during recruitment.

“It is very important that employers in the country start prioritizing candidates with Malawi Tevet certificate,” he said

Sichiola further said the certificate is a local qualification with the country’s scenario in mind and it was developed by experts to fit in the needs of every employer.

It is a certificate aligned with Southern African Development Community (SADC) protocols, therefore is internationally recognized.

In 2017, the government made a decision to harmonize three certificates, which the institution was using to come up with one, “Malawi Tevet Certificate.”

A representative from the private sector, Bright Chipawo, described the engagement as helpful to companies.

“We are well placed to understand the skills the institution is offering on the market so that we utilize them,” he said.

Chipawo therefore assured of utilizing candidates with TEVET certificates in their various companies.

