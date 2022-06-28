Director of Public Prosecutions now to go after APM and Ntaba in the MacDonald Masambuka murder trial

It is not over yet for the case of the brutal murder of MacDonald Masambuka to conclude as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), DPP Dr. Steven Kayuni, is now considering going after high profile people implicated in the murder.

Masambuka – who was a 22-year-ld man with albinism from Machinga – was murdered gruesomely for his body tissues. The police arrested 21 people, who include a Catholic priest, a police officer and a health worker.

During the trial, some of the convicts named Mutharika and Ntaba as the ones who sent them to commit the crime.

However, despite the stunning revelation, the police have not acted until Justice Dorothy NyaKaunda Kamanga passed her judgment on Monday.

NyaKaunda Kamanga had earlier wondered why Mutharika and Ntaba continued enjoying freedom despite being mentioned during the hearing of the case.

But in response to our questionnaire on what will be the direction of the case as regards former President and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and his then advisor, Dr. Hetherwick Ntaba, Kayuni said his office will be making follow-ups on directions made therein.

Kayuni stated that his office will not have to wait for the law enforcement agencies to take action on the matter.

“Now that the judgment has been rendered, we shall be making follow-ups on directions therein. I can’t say we have to wait for investigations into the leads. It all depends on what investigations state or point at,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) and Youth and Society (YAS) have yet again challenged law enforcers to rise to the occasion and effect arrests on former President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and Dr. Hetherwick Ntaba who were implicated in the brutal murder of MacDonald Masambuka in 2018.

CHRR Executive Director Michael Kaiyatsa expressed dismay with the reluctance of the law enforcement agencies to arrest the two.

“The allegations against these two are serious and it’s only right that they should be given the opportunity to have their names cleared through a judicial process,” said Kaiyatsa.

On the other hand, YAS Executive Director Charles Kajoloweka said his organization expects that the Director of Public Prosecutions will revisit the case and ensure that all those implicated are brought to book.

Kajoloweka emphasized that there should be no selective justice in the murder of Masambuka.

“They must clear themselves or the law must catch up with them because if we do not do so, it will be seen as if there are other people that are above the law or they are getting preferential treatment.

“There should be no preferential treatment of anyone in these serious criminal cases. Therefore, justice must be served and that those implicated including the former President and the Presidential Advisor then, Dr. Ntaba, must be held accountable because that is what is expected,” he said.

