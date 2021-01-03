The Heart of Worship shines in Malawi Sounds Awards

Lilongwe-based interdenominational choir called the heart of worship (THOW) has been voted as the best upcoming group in Malawi Sounds (MASO) online awards.

Some of the artists who have also made it in the awards are Eli Njuchi as best secular artist, Kelvin Sings as best gospel artist, Sangie as best secular female artist, Chigo Grace as best female Gospel artist and Patience Namadingo’s ‘Mapulani’ was voted as best song of the year.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, group leader Tamandani Nkhata expressed gratitude for bagging the award saying they glorify God for recognizing them in a special way.

Nkhata said they are also motivated to do more soul touching songs in 2021 in order to save many souls.

“For us getting an award is nothing but an honor especially considering the fact that we are a new group with just singles released so far. Looking at the list of groups we were competing with, they are experienced and well deserved groups but God made it possible for us and we are grateful,” he said

“This recognition will create a good platform for the songs that we are expected to release anytime soon from now. Our plans are to continue from where we stopped last year and we are looking forward to a very busy year with concerts and album launching,” he said

Malawi Sounds creative director and social media manager Augustine Mukisi said they are happy that the voting process went on well and those who deserved have made it.

“The whole process went on well and we are satisfied and we are looking forward to working with the corporate world and various stakeholders so that we can be having these awards in bigger platforms,” he said

“We started these awards in 2019 and in 2020 we have had overwhelming response as many people participated in the voting process via social media.”

Mukisi said they decided to have the awards in order to appreciate the efforts that musicians are making in the industry especially the upcoming ones.

Malawi Sounds (MASO) is an online music platform that was established 3 years down the line with vision to promote local music talent with much focus on upcoming artists by creating a platform where they can be exposed to the public.

Apart from promoting music, MASO also provide mentorship program called ‘The next Star’ where they bring established artists to mentor the upcoming ones.

