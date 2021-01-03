2 Lilongwe ministers  open newly constructed bridge worth K79.8 million

January 3, 2021 Daniel Namwini -Mana 8 Comments

Communities around Traditional Authority (TA) Kalumba in Lilongwe will benefit with the newly constructed concrete bridge worth K79.8 million from Roads Authority.

Lobin Lowe (C) with Hon. Sosten Gwengwe cutting a ribon during the handing over of the bridge the newly constructed bridge. Pic (C) by Daniel Namwini-Mana
Kabaza motorbike operator using the newly constructed concrete bridge. Pic (C) by Daniel Namwini-Mana
Old timber bridge that connects Lilongwe central constituency and Msozi North constituency. Pic (C) by Daniel Namwini-Mana
Newly constructed concrete bridge worth K79.8 million from Roads Authority. Pic (C) by Daniel Namwini-Mana
Tifele Kanada (In blue shirt) with a member from Mzingo Village, TA Kalumbata at the newly Tifele Kanada (In blue shirt) with a member from Mzingo Village, TA Kalumbata at the newly constructed bridge. Pic (C) Daniel Namwini-Mana

The newly constructed bridge in the district connects Lilongwe Central Constituency whose Member of Parliaments is Lobin Lowe and Msozi North constituency of Sosten Gwengwe – both Cabinet ministers.

Speaking on Friday during the bridge handing over ceremony to the community members in Ta Kalumba in the district, Lowe said the newly constructed bridge would improve and save lives of people.

“Many people have lost their lives both during the rainy and dry season when crossing the unconditional old timber bridge on Mzingo to Lunguzi road.

“The coming in of the concrete bridge it will assist people in the community to cross the bridge any time they want without any harm,” he said.

Lowe who is Minister of Agriculture said through the bridge, farmers from both constituencies would be able to transfer and sale their yields to their nearest markets such as Mitundu Trading Centre and Chitsime Admarc among others.

A community member, Tifele Kanada from Mzingo Village, TA Kalumbata said in the years of 2012 and 2015 they lost two people who were crossing the old timber bridge going to sale their farm yields at Mitundu market due to worn out of the beams, chassis and runners of the old bridge.

“The northern pier of the timber bridge collapsed due to poor workmanship and mortar mix while the central piers were badly scoured and undermined as such foundation bases were exposed and collapse,” he lamented.

TA Kalumba thanked government for replacing a timber bridge saying it would add the beauty of their areas

He said the bridge would improve transportation of goods and services and appealed to communities to take care of it.

2 1 vote
Article Rating
Na Lero
Na Lero
5 hours ago

From the pictures it looks like the construction of bridge is not complete. The bridge does not have side barriers. This is dangerous especially for pedestrians.



Mpakateni
Mpakateni
5 hours ago

Till now MPs do not know their job descriptions. If Ministers/MPs are involved in development work, what then will the Councillors be doing? Mr. Chakwera plese tell your Ministers what they are supposed to do so they don’t render the Councillors irrelevant.



John chidongo
John chidongo
5 hours ago

Njoka kulowa bwenje lokumba kumba. Mbewa kapena chiswe chikakumba njoka imatenga bwenje mkukhala nyumba yake. Si project ya DPP imeneyi? Mwamanga nthawi yanji inu a Tonse mulibe manyazi. Pano mukungotsegulira ma project a ena. Walk talk. Pangani zanu tione.



Keen Observer
Keen Observer
6 hours ago

Malawi sizatheka ndithu before June 23rd elections the media was awash with these type of bridges which were being opened by full cabinet ministers & today the same thing is happening. What is this in this 21st Century???? Mediocrity at itd best indeed.



Za mkuti
Za mkuti
7 hours ago

So this is the standard of MCP bridges? Very beautiful and inspiring. Cost almost 100 million. Poor structure.



Lethal Agent
Lethal Agent
8 hours ago

The idiots did not complete the bridge. I mean the two.



Ida
Ida
8 hours ago

Tikonzereni mseu ku Area 23 chonde. Ulemu Msungama uzatifuna anthu aku Area 23 sikaleyi.



nafundo zalo
nafundo zalo
8 hours ago

ok!!!!
kodi Lilongwe bridge imaonedwako???? idzadhilizika bhadii.
zkimo



