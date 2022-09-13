Third monthly K1m winner identified in FDH Kukonza Tsogolo promo

At the third draw of the FDH Kukonza Tsogolo promotion that identified Sheriff Kamwendo as the third person to win K1 million of the monthly draws, FDH Bank Plc said they were impressed that customers are embracing financial saving culture.

Speaking at the third draw on Tuesday at the Bank’s head office in Blantyre, Senior Manager for Personal & Business Banking, Elizabeth Phoya, extended FDH Bank’s “gratitude to both existing and new customers for the incredible response that been shown towards this promotion”.

“It is now three months since the Kukonza Tsogolo promotion was launched, but the response has been overwhelming and as a bank we appreciate the response.

“We are stimulated that our customers as well as new clients are embracing saving culture, which was aimed to promote investment and savings culture amongst Malawians.

“It is also very important for financial institutions to come up with different measures and initiatives in order to make sure that there is guaranteed future security of finances. This is why FDH Bank Plc, as a home-grown institution, prioritises a savings culture amongst its customers.”

To join the promotion — which was launched last June — FDH Bank existing customers are encouraged to deposit K100,000 and keep it for a month while new clients were to open an account and also depositing keep for the same period the sum of not less than K100,000.

The third draw identified Sheriff Kamwendo as the third person to win K1 million of the monthly draws, whose grand prize is K5 million to be drawn next month.

The other two winners were Alfred Lucius Makwasa (drawn in July) and Emmanuel Manguwo in August and on top of that 30 lucky winners have each received K100,000 while 150 other customers won two metres each of FDH Bank-branded cloth.

Phoya added that going forward, the Bank is “interested in promoting an investment culture so that we should not only provide our customers with banking services, but also add excellent value to their lives at large”.

“Through this promotion, we want to encourage our customers to see the benefits that come from saving and the rewards that they can get out of it.

“As we are going towards the final draw, in which we will have one person winning the promotion’s grand prize of K5 million, we are very much hopeful that the number of customers will increase,” she said.

On innovations towards adding “excellent value to the customers’ lives”, FDH Bank are second to none as just last month they launched an exciting promotion in which its customers, who are paying for their shopping by swiping their ATM cards using the bank’s point of sale (PoS) gadgets, stand a chance of winning a 60-seconds shopping dash worth K300,000.

At its launch, four lucky customers captured swiping on the FDH Bank’s PoS were instant winners of the Swipe & Dash promotion and they ran around the shop picking up groceries they wanted.

None of them reached the K300,000 target as the first winner, Kelton Masangano managed to picks goods worth slightly over K162,000, Linda Kachisa picked over K250,000, Christine Moller picked over K165,000 and Midian Odetta managed K241,000.

FDH Bank’s Managing Director, Noel Mkulichi said the promotion — to run up to December — is a campaign to inculcate a cashless shopping in which two customers are set to win the K300,000 Swipe & Dash; four to win shopping vouchers worth K60,000 and four more to win fuel vouchers also worth K60,000.

The customers who swipe on the FDH Bank PoS, write their names and contacts at the back of the receipt and deposit it in a box placed at the exit of the supermarket, from which a draw which be made to identify the eight monthly winners.

Mkulichi maintained that this is one way of encouraging the customers to use digital platforms for their shopping and paying for other services, who have the FDH Bank PoS gadgets, adding that if Malawians embraced a cashless tradition, it would save the costs of replacing overused bank notes by the Reserve Bank of Malawi.—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira, Nyasa Times.