Wanderers FC 2021 appoints MPs Chilapondwa, Dossi to lead Supporters Trust

In its commercialization process, Mighty Wanderers Football Club 2021 Limited’s Board of Directors has appointed Member of Parliament (MP), Ulemu Jermoth Chilapondwa to lead Mighty Wanderers Supporters Trust Limited — alongside fellow legislator, Susan Dossi as general secretary.

A statement from president, Thom Mpinganjira, who has maintained the post of the company’s Board chairperson, says Mighty Wanderers Supporters Limited Board “will be responsible for the new supporters regime”.

This regime includes the Supporters Trust Limited to help the Board of directors, the team’s executive to improve the financial standing and sustainability of the Club — as contained in the memorandum of agreement, which the incorporated Mighty Wanderers FC 2021 Ltd officially launched last year.

The statement says the new Board members will look after the affairs of the team and all its assets, in partnership with the Wanderers Supporters Trust Limited Board.

Mpinganjira, who was unveiled as the company’s president last year who facilitated in the incorporation of the limited company, has Board director Clement Stambuli appointed as chair of chairs committee, as well as chair of commercialization; public relations and media liaison.

Immediate past Board secretary, Humphrey Mvula — who have been at leadership crisis with some sections of the Board as well as the supporters, is now an ordinary director.

Others directors are: Chancy Gondwe (legal advisor and company secretary); Mervis Mangulenje (chair of finance); Christopher Kapelemera Gondwe (business development chair); Limbani Magomero (football development chair); Adelaide Migogo with Chilapondwa and Ernest Maganga as ex-officio members.

Chilapondwa (legislator for Ntchisi South) and Dossi (Chikwawa West) are the Supporters Limited alongside Ernest Maganga as general secretary; Mervin Mkunika; Sam Mponda; Chikhulupiriro Mphatso; Brian Coombes and Nyongani Gondwe.

The appointments are with immediate effect, said Mpinganjira, who — when he was officially unveiled — pledged that the football team would be a subsidiary of other money-making business ventures the company is eyeing to pursue in the long run.

He had said the company is set to rope in multiple sponsors and not just be branded by a particular corporate sponsor as was the case in the past when the team trended as Yamaha Wanderers to MTL to Be Forward.

He had, however, emphasized that “it will not be easy — it will take some time but with support from the Board, which has very ambitious directors, we will achieve great strides for our beloved team”.

On their part, the supporters committee was tasked — in the memorandum of agreement — to mobilize 5 million fans nationwide who shall be registered into paying a yearly agreed subscription fee to Wanderers Football Club 2021 Limited to demonstrate their ownership.

Upon attaining the 5 million registered and fully paid members, the limited company shall reserve at least 15% of the shareholding in the Wanderers Football Club Limited and it shall be expected to grow the numbers from 2021/22 with support from the Board.

The supporters committee shall continue to determine their own operational terms of reference and shall be assisted to register as a company limited by guarantee.

In the same breath, the committee shall be responsible for the good conduct and discipline of all registered supporters.

In accepting to lead the limited company as its president, Mpinganjira also asked that he did not want squabbles in all committees and that he did not want supporters who are violent because Wanderers were known for its good discipline in the past.

The memorandum stresses that the supporters committee or any individual supporter shall not interfere in any manner in the affairs of the limited liability company but they shall be regularly consulted on the goings-on of the football team, and may raise their concerns through their representatives on the Board.

The registered supporters club shall enjoy prescribed benefits, privileges including reduced payment for the club merchandise and reduced entry into football matches.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!