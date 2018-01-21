Third witness testifies in court on hospital mattress theft case

A third person testified in a case involving theft of 28 mattresses at Chikwawa District Hospital.

Brigadier Kovi, a security guard at the hospital, becomes a third witness in the case after two others the District Health Officer (DHO), Dr Winnie Mhone and Human Resources Officer testified in December 2017.

In his submission, Kovi told the court that on November 20, 2017, he and two other security guards were approached by the accused persons, Administrator Mosses Jere and Stores Clerk, Clement Kapesi that they would be getting out mattresses for personal use.

“It was Jere who first brought the issue and we couldn’t question or deny them since we were his juniors. Later on, we saw two ambulances loading mattresses ready to be distributed to top management,” he revealed in the court.

The following day, he added, he went home while leaving his portion of mattresses at a colleague’s home.

First Grade Magistrate, Diana Mangwana has since adjourned the case to February 16, 2018 for more hearing of the case.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :