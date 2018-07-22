Thoko Suya releases ‘Hymns’ album

One of the female gospel songbirds in the country, Thoko Suya who is also known as hymns minister has bounced back with her fourth album titled “Hymns”.

Suya disclosed this to Malawi News Agency (Mana) in an interview on Friday

She said that for a long time, hymns have spiritually inspired and blessed many people’s lives in the country as far as her gospel music ministry is concerned.

“Following suggestions from my fans, fellow artists including partners to my ministry and my husband (Pastor Chis Suya), I have recorded a selection of hymns which will form part of my forthcoming album,” Suya said.

She added that the album is a special dedication to his husband and all those who love her music.

“Gospel music is the word of God, and the word of God will remain the word of God. I will always sing the word,” Suya said.

The album, which is titled Hymns, has featured prominent gospel musicians such as Limbani Simenti, Mac Kachingwe, Grace Maliza, Allan Jogi and Asiphe K from Cape town, South Africa.

“May my fans get their ears prepared to listen to this album, I believe that it will lift their spiritual life to greater heights,” the female gospel songbird said.

Suya ventured into music in 2005 before joining Mzuzu, Zomba and Ndirande Living Waters praise teams. Her first three albums are Ndimamukonda, Amandikonda and Azandinyamula.

The newly released album, produced by Steve Mereka in Blantyre, has nine songs and is already out.

“The album is carrying the message of love and comfort from (Jehovah) Father in heaven and will target everyone who loves God,” Mereka said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :