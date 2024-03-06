Thom Mpinganjra shocked with Chakwera’s humility: “I didn’t expect that he would respond within two days.”

Malawi’s revered business mogul, Thomson Mpinganjira, said he is dumbfounded by the humility President Lazarus Chakwera demonstrated by his acceptance to preside over the official inauguration of the International Blantyre Cancer Centre (IBCC).

Mpinganjira said he was particularly stunned that Chakwera could respond to his invitation within two days after the invitation was delivered to the State House.

“This is my first time in history to see a sitting President responding and accepting to preside over a privately-organized event like this one. I am very humbled by HE’s gesture and I am not flattering you by this,” he said.

On Tuesday, Chakwera led both local and international dignitaries during the inauguration of the privately-owned centre at the invitation of chairperson of the trustees and shareholder, Mpinganjra.

IBCC – the first of its kind in Malawi – is well equipped such that it can handle various types of cancer, with the notable exception of leukemia, a capability that significantly broadens the spectrum of cancer care in Malawi.

The country’s healthcare infrastructure has, until now, primarily provided chemotherapy treatment for cancer patients.

But with the introduction of the IBCC, services will be expanded to include radiotherapy, thereby offering a more comprehensive range of treatment options for individuals battling cancer.

This means that Malawians will now have access to advanced medical care at the fingertip.

Mpinganjira said Chakwera’s presence at the inauguration of the facility demonstrates his government’s commitment to enhancing health services and reducing the burden of cancer among its population.

In his remarks, President Chakwera hailed Mpinganjira for turning his personal/family tragedy into a national triumph.

He observed that not many Malawians cannot afford to invest their hard-earned resources into infrastructures that will benefit the nation.

