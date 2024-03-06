Analysts say Mwenifumbo’s new party is just targeting electoral alliances: “It’s just political entrepreneurship.”

Political commentators in the country have labelled Frank Mwenifumbo’s new registered party, National Development Party (NDP), as just another quest for political entrepreneurship.

They argue that newly formed political parties in Malawi might only be targeting electoral alliances but have no genuine impact on shaping the political landscape.

Their comments follow the formation of National Development Party (NDP) led by former UTM spokesperson, Frank Mwenifumbo, who is the current board chairperson of the Northern Region Water Board (NRWB).

NDP interim general secretary Gerald Chilongo confirms that indeed Mwenifumbo leads the party.

He says the party’s primary goal is to contribute to Malawi’s political discourse and enhance effective service delivery to its citizens.

However, political commentator Wonderful Mkhutche believes the party will not make any notable impact by itself; arguing MCP, DPP and UTM currently dominate the political landscape.

“The party may simply be positioning itself for electoral alliances as we are getting close to elections in September 2025,” he argues.

Another political commentator, Enerst Thindwa says new parties will always struggle to claim meaningful electoral support in our society.

“The 50% plus 1 electoral formula has generated incentives for political entrepreneurs, with hardly a chance to win an election, to form parties or stand on their own party ticket with the aim of selling their constituency to the highest bidder in the second round,” Thindwa said.

