Chakwera hails Thom Mpinganjira for the construction of the Cancer centre

Malawi leader President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has commended Malawi anthropologist cum business magnet Dr Thomson Mpinganjira for the construction of International Blantyre Cancer Centre (IBCC).

Speaking during the opening of the IBCC, Chakwera said the center will do a lot in saving Government money which was being used when sending the patients for referrals abroad.

Chakwera said a patient was costing $15,000 when referred to India.

The president revealed that he wants all Malawians suffering from cancer to access cancer treatment within the country by 2030.

He said the issues of fighting cancer can’t be done by the Government alone.

Making his welcoming remarks, Chairperson for the Board of Trustees of the International Blantyre Cancer Centre Dr Thomson Mpinganjira said he together with the stakeholders thought of starting the Cancer Centre following death of his wife Barbra Mpinganjira, who succumbed to Cancer on January 4, 2019.

He said, the facility has been set up with the spirit of honouring those taken by Cancer, admiring those who have survived, supporting those fighting the disease and encouraging them not to give up hope.

Dr Mpinganjira has since hailed the President for promptly honouring his invitation to officially open the facility which has costed about K9 Billion.

During the function, Richard Chimwendo Banda spoke on behalf of the Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda.

