Thugs hired to unleash terror at UTM rally in Mangochi: DPP’s Jeffrey meets 30 roughnecks in Zomba

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey has organized 30 youth cadets to unleash terror and violence ahead of the United Transformation Movement (UTM) Eastern Region launch by Vice President Saulos Chilima in Mangochi on Sunday.

Nyasa Times can exclusively reveal that Jeffrey together with Mangochi North MP Benedicto Chambo and Ntcheu North MP Mwayi Kamuyambeni have had a meeting on Friday evening at Thundu Primary school in Zomba where they agreed on the scheme to unleash the violence.

A source who attended the meeting disclosed that DPP Youth Director for the Eastern region Steven Bamusi offered that he can organize about 30 Cadets from Zomba to disturb the meeting as long as they get an allowance of K20,000 each and transport to Mangochi.

Jeffrey offered K100,000 for transport to the thugs and Kamuyambeni also offered anther K100,000 to ‘find proper transport for the boys’.

“Chambo told us that the plan to hold parallel meetings in Mangochi will not work as they cannot attract huge crowds and the only way to stop the rally is through violence. The plan is to have us transported to Mangochi on Sunday morning around 3am and position ourselves in roads and pathways leading to the venue of the rally and unleash the terror for people not to go to the meeting,” said the source.

Jeffrey then offered K1 million ‘as long as you do everything to disturb the rally’.

The source said after the meeting, Jeffrey, Bamusi, Kamuyambeni and Chambo treated some of the Cadets to a meal at Peters Lodge in Zomba.

Jeffrey and the two MPs were in Zomba to ‘receive’ Patricia Kainga who defected from Peoples Party to the DPP.

When contacted, Jeffrey said she was about to attend a meeting and could not, therefore, take questions from a journalist.

DPP has been spending sleepless nights with UTM which is being led by Vice President Chilima which is gaining popularity during its launches in Lilongwe, Blantyre and Mzuzu.

The outspoken DPP SG branded Vice-President Chilima a ‘thief’, at Nkhotakota on Thursday, where President Peter Mutharika addressed a mini-rally on his way to Lilongwe from Mzuzu, claiming he wanted to steal the party from Mutharika and its loyal members

.She said there are some DPP T-shirts bearing the face of Chilima which, to her, indicates that the Vice-President was bent on ‘stealing’ the DPP from Mutharika and its loyal membership.

