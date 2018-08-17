Sulom secures K10m sponsorship for man of the match, coach award

The Super League of Malawi (SULOM) has said it has secured a K10 million sponsorship for the man of the match and coach of the month awards commencing in the second round of the 2018 season.

Lilongwe Beverages Limited has pumped in K7.5 million for the man of the match award and Aspire Trading has committed K2.5 million for the coach of the month award

President of Sulom, Innocent Botomani said the awards will go a long way in promoting the quality and competitiveness of the top flight league at the same time rewarding directly the individuals that make football and the League in particular happen.

“Each man of the match in the 240 games played in a season will receive K15,000 a miniature trophy and will be called SPA Water Man of the Match.

“On top of that, K10,000 will be given to a player scoring the first goal of each and every match dubbed SPA Water Deadlock Breaker totalling to K6 million cash in a season.

“A total of K25,000 will be awarded in game unless if the game ends without a goal,”he said

Lilongwe Beverages Limited Director, Odury Sudhakar, said his company is excited with this partnership

“Our brand represents quality, innovation and is people oriented

“It seemed very natural for us to partner with SULOM after seeing the extent of how the game of football is loved in this country,”he said.

Coach of the month will be awarded with K100,000, a miniature and will be called Aspire Coach of the Month.

The coach of the month will be selected by an independent panel of judges in liaison with the National Coaches Association.

Speaking on behalf of Aspire Trading, Zacharia Nyirenda said they noted the vulnerability of the coaches when a team is going through a rough patch regardless of the coach’s ability or previous results.

Therefore, they saw it fit to honour and appreciate the contribution being made by the coaches in the country and in the country and in the league in particular

The awardees will receive their prize money directly into their TNM Mpamba wallets before second working day after nominated.

