Two referees punished in Blantyre for ‘negligence of duty’

The Blantyre District Referees Committee (BDRC) has handed an eight weeks suspension to Grade 1 Assistant Referee Stanford Chitseko and Grade 3 referee Subusiso Sibande for failing to turn up at a match venue for the Southern Region Chitetezo Mbaula Premier League involving Steffords F.C and Wizards which was supposed to be played on July 29 2018 at Chilomoni Stadium.

According to the hearing held on July 31 2018 the Blantyre District Referees Disciplinary discovered that the two referees failed to report at the said match venue as they were all busy officiating social football games at Limbe Country Club a development which according to the committee brought the game of football into disrepute, total negligence of duty, disrespect of hierarchy and its attached authirity.

In its verdict released on August 15 by the disciplinary committee and has been signed by the General Secretary of BDRC Mayamiko Kanjere says that the conduct displayed by the two referees was against Article-4 of the District Disciplinary Code of Conduct which stipulate that ‘Any referee shall be held responsible for failing to avail him/herself at appointed match venues without prior and proper communication’.

The verdict has also changed the referees to constantly be availing themselves at all scheduled physical and technical trainings and meetings organised by the BDRC without fail unless otherwise.

On July 30 Steffords F.C wrote Southern Region Football Association (SRFA) a letter requesting the body to refund the team money amounting to K175 000 which they spent when preparing for the said match but the association is yet to respond to the request.

