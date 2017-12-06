Ticket Sale for Jah Prayzah show starts Friday

Tickets for the much awaited Zimbabwean music icon Jah Prayzah music tour are expected to be ready for selling starting from Saturday this week, organizers say.

Malawi’s reggea kings Black Missionaries are also on the list curtain raisers of the show slated for December 23 and 24 at Civo Stadium in the capital Lilongwe and Blantyre Sports Club in Malawi’s commercial city.

Lulu and Lawi are among other local artists who are expected to share the stage with Jah Prayzah in both shows.

Many music lovers in the country are eager to witness the ‘Mdhara Vachauya’ star performing live in Malawi for the first time.

One of the organisers of the show Africano Phiri have confirmed to Nyasa Times that all the tickets are ready but they will announce the selling outlets this coming Friday.

“Since we broke the news about the coming of Jah Prayzah we have been receiving a lot of queries from people on how they can get the tickets and we were just asking them to wait. But I am very happy now to

announce that we’ve finalised the tickets issue and people should get ready to start buying as early as possible from this coming Saturday,”says Phiri.

Phiri says standard tickets are going at K10 000 per person while the VIP will be at K25 000.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :