Maganizo given arm band as Malawi U-20 captain

Malawi Under-20 star Levison Maganizo has been named the captain of junior Flames in the 2017 Mopani Copper Mines COSAFA Under-20 Championship in Zambia.

The Silver Strikers midfielder who also plays for Malawi senior team is expected to start his role in their crucial Group A opening

encounter match against Swaziland on December 6 2017 at Arthur Davies stadium.

Malawi U-20 Team Manager Griffin Saenda Junior confirmed to Nyasa Times about Maganizo’s appointment saying they have trusted the former Wizards play-maker with the arm band because of his discipline, leadership skills and experience.

“We could’ve given the captaincy band to any player in the team but before doing that we always look at a number of things and after

searching we found that Maganizo had those good qualities to get the arm band,” said Saenda Junior.

Maganizo has taken over the arm band from Nyasa Big Bullets versatile midfielder Mike Mkwate who captained the team during last year’s Cosafa tournament.

Kondwani Mwaila has been appointed as vice captain while Dwangwa United goal minder Charles Thom is the second vice captain.

Meanwhile, Saenda has said they are geared to face Swaziland and have so far asked the players to go flat out so that they can start with a win which can give them motivation when meeting Zambia in their second match.

“In every competition the first game always becomes a key because it reflects on how your future will be like. We will have a serious

approach in all our games because our target is to finish on position one in the group,” said Saenda Junior.

The Malawi U-20 starting team which will face Swaziland is as follows:

GOALKEEPER

Charles Thom

DEFENDERS

Hadji Wali

Charles Petro

Kondwani Mwaila

MIDFIELDERS

Nixon Nyasulu

Precious Sambani

Mike Mkwate

Levison Manganizo (C) Chimwemwe Idana

STRIKERS

Peter Banda

Patrick phiri

Malawi is expected to finish their Group A fixture with Uganda on December 11 2017 at Nkana Stadium.

A total of 12 countries are taking part in this year’s competition which happen to be the 24th edition of Cosafa U-20 Cup.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :