Tigers re-hires Gerald Phiri as head coach

Tigers football club have reappointed Gerald Phiri as its head coach.

The former Flames Under 20, Mighty Be Forward and Nyasa Big Bullets mentor makes a return after three years.

During the three years, Phiri was head coach for Junior Flames for two year before giving himself a one year break the whole of last year.

Both Phiri and Tigers flamboyant Technical Director Robbin Alufanduka confirmed the development.

“It is true that we have agreed terms and I am back at Tigers” said Phiri.

On his part Alufandika said: “A Yellow abwera ndipo muyembekezere moto (‘Yellowman’referring to Gerald as he is fondly called – is back and you should expect fireworks)”.

Meanwhile, Phiri said he will make sure that he build a strong squad that will be maintained for a couple of season and win silverware.

Tigers has since resumed training ahead of the new season.

It is one of the clubs that blend players and sell to big clubs such as Mighty Be Forward and Nyasa Big Bullets.

