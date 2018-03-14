Tigers re-sign Boston Kabango from Wanderers

Azam Tigers has made their first signing of the summer after landing Boston Kabango from Be Forward Wanderers on a free transfer.

Kabango, who left the Kau-Kau boys years ago to join the Nomads, confirmed that he has re-joined his former club after an expiry of his contract at Wanderers.

“I am back where l started my Super League career. It feels good to be back home and l am ready to assist Tigers in its ambition of clinching cups,” he said.

Azam Tigers Team Manager, Robin ‘Abambo’ Alufandika said he was delighted to have Kabango back.

“We’re very pleased Kabango has agreed to re-join us. ‘He is a player of real quality, with a fantastic work rate and great mentality. As we know, Boston is a strong defender. He is a very good addition to our squad,” said Alufandika.

Kabango, who has been training with Tigers during pre-season, could go straight into the squad having in mind that Kau-Kau boys saw the departure of their reliable defender Peter Cholopi.

Cholopi, who left alongside midfielder Dan Kumwenda joined Be Forward Wanderers.

Commenting on Tigers preparations, Alufandika said they are going on well and insists despite the departure of key players they will build a strong squad.

“We are more than ready for the 2018 season. How l wish they give us Nyasa Big Bullets or Be Forward Wanderers in our first game to show the nation that we are still the Kau-Kau boys,” he said.

Meanwhile, the team continues searching for a new tactician after Patricio Kulemeka left the club.

Chikaiko Bridge and former player Mapopa Msukwa are stand in coaches for the club.

