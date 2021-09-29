Tigresses, Diamonds open Rainbow Paints second round with big wins

Malawi’s netball heavyweights First Choice Tigresses and Kukoma Diamonds have resumed the 2021 Rainbow Paints Blantyre and Districts Netball League second round with an impressive performance after recording two big wins each in their matches played over the weekend.

Tigresses, led by their mentor Peace Chawinga Kalua, extended their log table lead after defeating Shizaella Sisters by 65-24 baskets on Saturday before demolishing Machinjiri Sisters on Sunday at 122-10 to continue leading the standings with 24 points.

Defending champions and second-placed side Diamonds were also in top form when they walloped Prophet Mbewe Sisters 89-29 before registering 92-17 win over Gerald Tasaukadala to take their points to 22.

Speaking after the Sunday match, Diamonds head coach Noel Mussa said the two wins were a great motivation for them in the race for the championship that is tight and hot.

Mussa said his team are not under pressure despite being two points behind Tigresses and that he was impressed with some positive improvement his girls displayed during the two games.

“We know very well that we are behind Tigresses but we don’t have any pressure, we are just focusing each and every.

“We need to accept that the team is currently struggling because we lost some key players such as Towera Vinkhumbo and Alinafe Kamwala but we are very hopeful that we’ll do better,” he said.

Tigresses vice-captain Tendai Masamba said the wins have brought a great motivation in their camp because teams are always difficult to beat during second round but she quickly challenged that they are all geared to fight up to the end until they clinch the league.

“As players we agreed to utilize every chance we get to score many baskets and everything we planned was perfectly achieved.

“We have got the best squad so far with a very dedicated and experienced coaching panel which is always focused and we are hopeful that we’ll maintain the current performance in the coming matches,” Masamba said.

The full results are:

* Shizaella Sisters 45-41 Prophet Mbewe Sisters

* IMOSYS NC 98-10 Chileka Sisters

* Kukoma Diamonds 92-17 Gerald Tasaukadala

* First Choice Tigresses 122-10 Machinjiri Sisters

* IMOSYS NC 49-40 Chilomoni Sisters

* Gerald Tasaukadala 43-27 Machinjiri Sisters

* Prison Queens 87-27 Chileka Sisters

* Kukoma Diamonds 89-29 Prophet Mbewe

* First Choice Tigresses 65-24 Shizaella Queens.

