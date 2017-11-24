It’s Time! Another talent from Mkukupha music family: Matamando album launch Nov 25

The legendary jazz maestro Isaac Mkukupha has a family of music artists from the melodious voice of gospel artist Rudo Chakwera comes the new kid on the block, Matamando Mkukupha Maneya who will launch her EP album titled ‘It’s Time’ on Saturday November 25 in England.

The UK-based Malawian gospel up and coming artist will launch her album at Bulwell Baptist Church, Coventry Road in Nottingham -NG6 8QN in what is billed as “a night of praise and worship to remember.”

The launch will also have performances from other “amazing” guest artists who will include Eddy Devine, Dumi and her little sister Zackie Asante will backing vocal. .

Matamando has over the last 20 years worked with different artists both in the UK and Malawi, singing background for Malawi’s most prominent gospel singers and shared the stage with other great artists such as Israel Houghton.

“Music has always been a huge part of my life, I was always surrounded by singers, we spent every night with my parents, my siblings and cousins singing praise songs,” she told Nyasa Times responding to a questionnaire.

“My uncles Nasawu and Wellington Mkukupha who are also Malawian music legends were always at our house. Whenever my dad had a show I would be the one who would put his music together. My sister Rudo Chakwera and I have sang on many platforms as young girls, I have done background for most of Malawi’s top gospel and circular artists including Chrissie Kamthunzi, Ethel Kamwendo, Mr Zuze, Jane Msosa, Mr Chechamba, Patrick Simakweli, just to mention a few,” she added..

She currently leads praise and worship at the Life Centre Church for the last 14 years.

“Her journey in the Lord has been nothing but a testament of God’s goodness, favour and grace,” the church said in a statement.

In summer, Matamando released her debut single‘‘I belong to you’ which is also included in the ‘It’s Time’ album produced by the talented Andrew Mutambira.

She told Nyasa Times that the album symbolises the right time for her to record, to put my music out and allow God to reveal her to the world.

“It never felt right to do it before my time. When God said it’s Time, I obeyed and everything was already provided for,” said the singer.

Matando said her music reflects “happiness, hope and total trust in God.”

She told Nyasa Times: “I allow my happiness, faith and testimony of what God has been to me to show through my music which gives people hope and allows them to hope in God.”

