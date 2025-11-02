Time to Confront Toxic Narratives and Uphold Justice in Malawi

Malawi stands once again at a dangerous crossroads — confronted by the resurgence of toxic, barbaric political narratives that threaten the very soul of our democracy. It is time to speak boldly and call out these destructive tendencies, especially those peddled by political operatives and leaders who thrive on division, hate, and intimidation.

Every political party in Malawi is a legitimate participant in our democracy. Yet, recent events reveal a disturbing reality: hate speech, incitement, and politically motivated violence are resurfacing under the guise of political competition. A clear example lies in the reckless conduct of Bakili Muluzi’s TV station, which has become a platform for malicious propaganda—vilifying anyone who dares to dissent from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) narrative. Such conduct is not only irresponsible but also a direct assault on the democratic ideals and freedoms that Malawians fought hard to secure.

Our political history is stained with blood and fear — from the brutal crackdowns on protesters in Mzuzu, to panga-wielding thugs terrorizing citizens in Blantyre. These shameful acts have too often been tolerated under both DPP and MCP regimes, leaving a legacy of repression and impunity. Violence and intimidation must never again be accepted as instruments of political power.

Even more troubling is the growing culture of hatred emanating from certain quarters of the DPP and sections of the opposition — a campaign that seeks to demonize the UTM and other emerging political voices. Respect is not demanded through violence; it is earned through integrity and service. The reckless spread of hate speech not only poisons our democracy but puts innocent lives at risk.

Corruption remains the lifeblood of political decay, eating away at the moral foundation of both the DPP and MCP. The question remains: has the DPP truly reformed, or is it simply polishing its image while hiding the same old rot beneath? Malawi deserves leaders who embody honesty, accountability, and transparency — not those who use public office as a shield for personal gain.

The legacy of the late President Bingu wa Mutharika — an undisputed economic visionary — reminds us of Malawi’s potential when leadership is focused on progress. Yet his final years were marred by arrogance, intolerance, and bloodshed. Sadly, that same arrogance is resurfacing today — with some DPP loyalists behaving as if electoral victory entitles them to own both the party and the nation. That mindset is dangerous and destructive.

Malawians are tired — tired of self-righteousness within the Chakwera administration and exhausted by the DPP’s authoritarian impulses. The Constitution guarantees freedom of speech, assembly, and association — rights that no one, not even the President, has the power to suppress. The people will not sit idle while their voices are silenced or their rights trampled under the boots of political opportunists.

To the DPP leadership: public trust is fragile. Handle it with humility. Do not destroy the legacy President Arthur Peter Mutharika hopes to leave behind. Lead with restraint, respect the will of the people, and reject corruption and violence in all its forms. True leadership is not about domination — it is about stewardship.

Malawi’s future depends on our collective resolve to protect democracy, uphold justice, and safeguard peace. Politics is not a game of entitlement; it is a sacred duty to serve. The time for reckoning is here. Malawians will no longer tolerate intimidation, corruption, or bloodshed in the name of politics.

Let this be a national awakening: unity, respect, and adherence to the rule of law are the only path forward. Our democracy is resilient, but it demands courage, vigilance, and integrity from each of us.

Malawi, wake up. Stand firm. The future of our nation depends on it.

