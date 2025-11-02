Atupele Muluzi Expresses Solidarity with Tanzania Amid Deadly Protests

United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi has expressed sorrow and solidarity with the people of Tanzania following deadly clashes between protesters and security forces, urging restraint, dialogue, and respect for democratic freedoms in the neighbouring nation.

In a heartfelt message posted on his official social media platforms, Muluzi said his “heart is heavy” as he follows the developments in Tanzania, where growing unrest has left several people dead and dozens injured, most of them young people demanding political reforms and greater accountability from the government.

“The loss of life and the pain being endured by the youth and their families are truly heartbreaking. In this difficult moment, I stand in solidarity with the people of Tanzania,” he wrote.

Muluzi, who has in recent years positioned himself as one of Malawi’s more moderate and diplomacy-driven political figures, praised Tanzanian youth for their courage and patriotism, describing them as “the heartbeat and future of the nation” whose quest for democracy and justice must be acknowledged, not crushed.

“The desire to be heard is a universal human aspiration,” Muluzi said. “Tanzania’s youth are showing a deep love for their country and an unwavering commitment to its democratic journey.”

He joined regional voices calling for calm, restraint, and respect for citizens’ rights, underscoring that peaceful assembly is a fundamental pillar of democratic governance.

“In every democracy, the right to assemble and to demonstrate peacefully is a cornerstone of freedom. It must be safeguarded and respected, as it embodies the people’s engagement in shaping their nation’s destiny,” he said.

Muluzi further urged Tanzanian authorities to “exercise wisdom and compassion” in managing the crisis, noting that the rule of law and the protection of citizens’ rights are not contradictory duties but “twin pillars of good governance.”

“My prayers are with the families who have lost loved ones,” he added. “May the Almighty grant them strength and comfort, and may peace, dialogue, and understanding prevail across the United Republic of Tanzania.”

Tanzania has been engulfed in protests over the past week, with demonstrators — mostly youth and civil society activists — demanding greater political freedoms, transparency, and reforms ahead of the country’s next general elections.

The unrest, which began in Dar es Salaam and later spread to Arusha and Mwanza, has been met with a heavy police crackdown. Reports from human rights groups indicate that several protesters have been killed, many arrested, and internet access restricted in parts of the country.

Analysts say the protests reflect growing frustration among young Tanzanians over unemployment, inequality, and a perceived shrinking of democratic space under President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s administration.

Muluzi’s statement comes as regional leaders, including those from the Southern African Development Community (SADC), face pressure to respond to the crisis. Observers view his remarks as part of a broader call within the region for adherence to democratic values and human rights amid rising political tensions.

The UDF leader, who has long advocated for peaceful politics and regional cooperation, said Malawi and the entire SADC community must continue to champion peace, stability, and dialogue across borders.

“Upholding the rule of law and protecting democratic rights are not conflicting duties,” Muluzi reminded. “They are the twin pillars of good governance.”

