Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba Calls for Overhaul of Malawi’s Education Curriculum

Malawian engineer and Pan-Africanist Vitumbiko Mumba has called for a complete redesign of Malawi’s education curriculum, arguing that it fails to promote innovation, research, and problem-solving among the youth.

Speaking after attending the Eastern Cape Higher Education Sector National Dialogue Launch hosted by Nelson Mandela University in South Africa, Mumba said Malawi’s education system remains trapped in a traditional, exam-oriented model that does little to inspire creativity or prepare graduates for the realities of a rapidly changing world.

“Our current curriculum is outdated. It teaches young people to memorize, not to innovate. Education must produce thinkers, inventors, and researchers capable of transforming our economy,” Mumba said.

The dialogue, held under the theme “Making Sense of the National Dialogue—A People in Conversation,” explored the role of universities in shaping national solutions through inclusive dialogue, research, and policy innovation.

Former South African President Thabo Mbeki delivered the keynote address, urging African nations to harness education and knowledge systems as tools for self-reliance and continental transformation — ideals central to the African Renaissance Agenda promoted by the Thabo Mbeki Foundation.

Mumba, who attended the event as a Pan-Africanist and follower of Nelson Mandela’s leadership philosophy, said Malawi could learn valuable lessons from South Africa’s renewed focus on aligning higher education with innovation and development.

“Universities must be incubators of ideas that respond to national challenges — from agriculture to technology and industry. If we are to compete globally, Malawi must rethink what and how it teaches,” he added.

Asked about his silence following the September 16 presidential election, in which he was a contestant, Mumba said his decision to step back from the public spotlight was deliberate.

“It is normal practice in many countries that a person who contested and lost at the presidential level takes a considerable break from the public and lets the new government get a grip on the levers of power,” he said.

Mumba, known for his outspoken advocacy on youth empowerment, education reform, and Pan-African unity, emphasized that education remains the foundation of national progress.

“If we do not modernize our education system, we will keep producing job seekers instead of innovators. Malawi’s development depends on how well we invest in knowledge and creativity,” he concluded.

The Eastern Cape Higher Education Sector National Dialogue brought together academics, policymakers, and thought leaders from across Africa to discuss how universities can drive social change and foster dialogue-based governance across the continent.

