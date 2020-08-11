Time up for Bullets top fan Mwamadi

Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club chief supporter Stone Mwamadi says he is stepping down from his position at the end of this year.

Mwamadi, who was elected on this position in 2016, says he will have to respect the club’s constitution that allows one to serve in that capacity for four years.

He says during his tenure the club has benefitted a lot by switching to commercialisation under Nyasa Manufacturing Company and winning the TNM Super League.

“I have done my part. I need to step down so that others can continue. Our constitution talks about a four-year tenure and I have to respect the constitution.

“Our team is now being run as a business. I am hopeful that even the club houses and stadium that Nyasa Manufacturing Company promised will be erected. I am not changing my mind. There are intelligent people at Bullets who can run the show,” Mwamadi explained.

But looking at the fact that the 2020 football season might be lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic, others feel he will still have to serve in the 2021 season.

General Secretary Mavuto Chiwambo thinks the four football seasons enshrined in the constitution must all be active.

“My understanding is that if there is no football action this season, Mr Mwamadi has served for only three football calendars and will have one season remaining,” Chiwambo observed.

