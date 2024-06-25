Time up for John Bizwick at MRA: Serving his last term, not eligible for reappointment as Commissioner General

Nyasatimes can reliably confirm, from its investigations, that have revealed John Bizwick is serving his second term in office as Commissioner-General and according to the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) Act Section 17 Sub- Section 4, he is not eligible for reappointment or contract renewal.

The law bars him from having contract renewed or reappointment because he has already served on the same position from 2012 to 2014. Our investigations show that when the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government fired him as a Commissioner General, he was given all his benefits befitting the office he occupied.

This, however, contradicts reports circulating on social media and various forums indicating that Bizwick is eligible to hold office for an additional term because his initial contract was prematurely terminated.

Meanwhile, Ggvernance expert Willy Kambwandira says authorities should follow the law in the appointment of the MRA commissioner general.

“Malawians expect the process to be transparent and fair so that a competent and qualified person heads MRA,” he said.

To sum it all, Section 17 of the MRA Act, the commissioner general shall hold office for a period of four years and shall be eligible for re-appointment for one additional term of four years.

The law is designed to ensure leadership continuation to ensure sustainability of the domestic revenue mobilisation strategy implementation.

During his initial tenure, Bizwick served in the position from June 2012 to July 2014 and given all his benefits meaning he fully completed his tenure.

