Timveni’s Drive Time show brings club life to radio

The youthful brand, Timveni Child and Youth Media Organization has introduced a new segment on its drive time show christened “The Cruise”.

The new segment has been designed to bring Friday Night clubbing life on radio, coincidentally in the wake of Covid 19 global pandemic.

According to C-Dub, real name Charles Kululanga who now hosts Timveni radio drive time show, “The Cruise” has introduced the new segment to feature well known Club DJs.

“We thought of bringing the Club feel to the people in the comfort of their homes. Hence, we have introduced this segment in which we are featuring professional club DJs who are well exposed to club life,” C-Dub said in an interview.

The segment starts from 4:30 to 6:00pm.

Commenting on the new development, this week’s guest VJ Ice welcomed the idea describing it as innovative.

“This is a positive development because it will expose us to a wide audience. It will give a chance to those who are not familiar with clubbing life to have a feel of what we do,” he said.

He further disclosed that the Covid 19 public gatherings restrictions have greatly affected Club DJs.

“As many people may be aware, we had organized a series of gigs and the KOTN Easter Ship Cruise and Beach Festival. Everything has been cancelled,” VJ Ice who is one third of the award winning DJ collective, KOTN bemoaned.

DJ Maya, DJ Shortie, RJ the DJ, Dougfresh the DJ are among the many DJs who have been featured on Timveni radio’s drive time show.

