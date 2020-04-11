Covid-19 testing lab opens in North Malawi: Mhango launches facility at Mzuzu Hospital

Health minister Jappie Mhango on Saturday officially opened the coronavirus (Covid-19) testing laboratory room at Mzuzu Central Hospital which will cover the whole of northern region.

Speaking to the media after launching the facility, Mhango said out of the two Covid-19 suspects the Mzuzu Central Hospital had, all have tested negative.

He said it takes four hours to get results.

On the welfare of the nurses and frontline health workers, Mhango, who also chairs the Special Cabinet Committee on Covid-19, said government has already addressed their grievenaces that include personal protective equipment and allowances.

Mhango also disclosed that his ministry is tracking all people who travelled abroad recently.

The country has four Covid-19 testing laboratory where one is in Lilongwe and Mzuzu while two in Blantyre.

