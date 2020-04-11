Zikhale fears poisoned, medics suspect coronavirus

April 11, 2020 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) chief strategist and legislator Dr Ken Zikhale Ng’oma is  suspected to have the coronavirus, but he fears  its poison attack.

Zikhale in pain

Zikhale was capture on camera in his car with a water drip in a strange pain.

He suspects to have been poisoned.

His family said he had not been displaying any symptoms.

But medics says he could be suffering from a coronavirus –related illness.

Doctors were reportedly assessing the situation of Zikhale.

He could be held for quarantine.

