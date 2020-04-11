Malawi yet to enter dangerous phase of coronavirus

Malawi is yet to enter a dangerous phase of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, Minister of Health Jappie Mhango has said, as the second death in Malawi hospitals was announced.

Mhango, who chairs a Special Cabinet Committee on Covid-19, said medical experts are assessing new cases to achieve a balanced response and track everyone who came into contact with the persons who have contracted Covid-19 before coming up with other stringent measures.

But new measures – including a full nationwide lockdown – are expected shortly as cases rise.

Stressing the importance of “social responsibility” in terms of following government advice regarding precautions, Mhango said: “These aren’t light requests; these are things that will help to prevent more deaths.”

He said if social distancing and other measures were properly implemented, they could avoid deaths and save the nation from a human tragedy.

Mhango has warned that 50 000 Malawians could die from the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic if the virus first diagnosed in China last December persists for one year.

The minister said while he doesn’t want to be an alarmist, but Covid-19 is nightmare.

President Peter Mutharika directed that K15 billion be set aside for the fight against Covid-19.

Mhango said Treasury has so far released K2.4 billion and some of the money has been disbursed to district health offices (DHOs).

Meanwhile, Ministry of Health has written the Ministry of Education, requesting the latter to make available school blocks, classrooms and hostels to be used as Covid-19 isolation centres if need arises.

A letter from the Chief of Health Services, Doctor Charles Mwansambo, addressed to the Secretary of Education and the Secretary of Labour, Skills and Innovation says in the wake of the pandemic, there is need for isolation centres for suspected cases.

“There is a need for isolation centres across the country for suspected cases or cases not requiring admission as a public health measure to contain the pandemic,” reads part of the letter, which has been copied to all District Commissioners.

Mwansambo has stressed that district health and social welfare personnel as well as officials from the ministry will be available to give guidance on how the isolation centres will operate.

