Malawi first couple issue heartfelt Easter message: ‘Covid-19 should not weaken our faith in God’

President Peter Mutharika and First Lady have issued a morale boosting message of hope to the nation amid the coronavirus pandemic,

The first couple shared their faith in the unifying power of God, urging Christians in Malawi and around the world to celebrate Easter and not weaken the faith in the power of God to heal the world.

State House press office issued a statement on Saturday through presidential spokesman Mgeme Kalilani.

In the statement, the First Couple said they are mindful that this year’s Easter season comes at a defining moment in history as the world grapples with the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) which has affected millions of souls globally.

It comes as the number of coronavirus deaths in Malawi hospitals reached two and those affected is rising to dozens.

The First Couple state emphatically: “As we commemorate the trials and tribulations of Jesus Christ, his death on the Cross and then his triumph over evil through the Resurrection, let us also lift our hands to God in prayer that we will triumph over this disease.”

The President and the First Lady believe that this is the time to renew the hope that coronavirus will be conquered through this holy week when Jesus Christ conquered death.

President Mutharika and the First Lady explained that, despite the pandemic resulting in the government-implemented curbs to life measures , Malawians should adopt” the spirit of sacrifice” shown by Jesus Christ and do all they can to protect themselves and one another from the virus pandemic.

The First Couple hope that Malawians will use Easter to strengthen their spiritual lives at the time it is being tested by coronavirus.

President and the First Lady call upon religious leaders in the country to use this occasion to preach peace, love and unity among all Malawians at this time of coronavirus and beyond.

The First Couple signed off by wishing everyone of all faiths and denominations a “blessed” Easter.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!