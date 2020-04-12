MEC Commissioner urges people in Chikwawa to register, vote in rerun

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Commissioner Yahaya M’madi has called on people in Chikwawa to register during the voter registration exercise currently underway in the district.

On Saturday, M’madi addressed a group of Senior Group Village headmen (GVH) under Traditional Authority (TA) Maseya in Chikwawa where he encouraged them to be in the forefront mobilising their subjects to make sure they register and vote in the fresh presidential polls.

Commissioner Mmadi said: “It is important for people who did not register and vote during the 2019 tripartite elections to do so this time around.”

During the meeting, Mmadi also encouraged chiefs to warn their subjects against selling their national identity cards saying doing that is tantamount to selling their birthright of choosing a leader of their choice.

Voter registration is being done in Chikwawa, Nsanje, Blantyre, Ntcheu, Dedza, Salima, Karonga and Chitipa in the first phase and is expected to conclude on 17th April.

Last week, the special Cabinet committee on coronavirus suggested that the exercise should be suspended.

MEC also filed an application at the court asking for the suspension of electoral activities due to the pandemic.

