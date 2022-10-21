Tingathe Women Social Enterprise advocates for women participation in environmental conservation

Tingathe Women Social Enterprise – a local non-governmental organization – has underscored the need for women to take part in protecting the environment.

Speaking on Saturday during the Mother’s Day celebration at Likuni Full Primary Ground in Lilongwe, founder Generose Dziko said women should take the frontline role by developing a sense of responsibility needed to maintain a good balance between humans and the earth’s resources.

“Women are responsible for most roles in the family and bear the consequences of climate change and addressing the problems require the involvement of women in environmental conservation,” said Dziko.

Extreme climate and weather events have increased frequency and intensity of drought in the country rendering women walk long distances to collect water.

Along with higher temperatures, the changes have also negatively impacted agriculture production and forests from which women get food and fuel.

On her part, Rose Maganga, a nurse from Bwaila Hospital, advised women ways of preventing fistula.

She encouraged mothers to send their daughters to school and make them stay longer in class as one way of delaying girls from entering into early marriages.

According to Maganga, cases of fistula a problem which mostly develop during child delivery complications is prevalent in young girls who get pregnancies early.

“Let women come to hospital soon they have the problem of fistula. However, the other way to prevent it is to have girls delay in getting pregnancies by way of staying longer in schools,” she said.

Tingathe Women Social Enterprise also distributed items such as blankets and wrappers to spread the message of sympathy, love and sacrifices to elderly women.

One of the beneficiaries, Agnes Mtepa, thanked the organization for the initiative.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!