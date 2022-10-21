Police manhunting UTM MP for hitting Traffic Police Officer with his vehicle

Police in Lilongwe are looking for UTM Parliamentarian for Ntcheu North East Arthur Chipungu for hitting a traffic police officer on duty with his vehicle earlier in the week on Tuesday.

Police have confirmed the manhunt for the wanted Member of Parliament (MP) and have vowed to bring him to book for his criminal conduct.

National Police publicist Peter Kalaya disclosed Friday in an interview with Nyasa Times that Chipungu was summoned to report to Lingadzi Police Station for questioning but has not turned up to 5he the police as ordered.

Kalaya said: “Mr. Chipungu is technically on the run because he has failed to report to police as summoned, therefore, wherever we will find him, we will arrest him for a criminal offence, which he has committed.

“We summoned him to come to the police but since he is not cooperating with, we will have to use reasonable force on him. We strongly believe that the hitting was quite intentional and not accidental.”

The police spokesperson Kalaya is therefore calling upon the public to report to any police station or unit should they see the Ntcheu legislator.

According to Kalaya, the incident took place on the road between Bingu National Stadium and the interchange.

“When the traffic police officer stopped Mr. Chipungu, he showed a sign that he was in a rush but still stopped. For whatever reason, as the officer was getting closer, he decided to drive the car and ended up hitting the officer.

“This to us is not an accident but an intentional act aiming at harming and maiming the life of a police officer on duty.

“After the incident the MP stopped and picked up the injured officer, but instead of taking him to the hospital, he left him in the car at Parliament for some time before our car went to pick him up for treatment” said Kalaya.

The traffic officer, only identified as inspector Mataka from Lingadzi Police, was treated as an outpatient, but is still nursing some injuries at home according to the police.

Chipungu was not available for his side of the story as his phones went unanswered.

Chipungu was elected as MP for Ntcheu North East as an independent candidate but he later joined UTM.

