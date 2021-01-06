Title hopefuls Man Utd’s transfer targets ahead

Manchester United has yet another summer rebuild on its hands. Still, this time it’s arguably not as important as previous windows thanks to the impact Bruno Fernandes made since his arrival at the club. Similar to Liverpool, the Red Devils will be keen to add a few players in key areas. The club is circling in on a few targets, too.

The Red Devils has a history – especially since Ed Woodward took charge – of missing out on various targets, though. Numerous players have failed to make the move to Old Trafford in the past, so United’s hierarchy will be desperate for a more fruitful transfer window this time, especially when looking around the division and seeing the big named additions joining other top sides already. The new campaign is just around the corner too, meaning the club could be left scrambling for players with the season just weeks away. There are no signs of that just yet, though, with Manchester United linked with new players on a daily basis.

The club's hierarchy certainly won't be resting on their laurels as they aim to close the humongous gap on Liverpool and their city rivals, Manchester City. Ole Gunnar Solskjær will certainly be hoping for at least two arrivals, with midfield options fairly limited and another striker rumoured to be desired. A number of players are expected to depart the club in the coming weeks, also.

With the Red Devils weighing up numerous options, we thought we’d go through the targets they’re linked with.

Jadon Sancho

This is a transfer saga which has rumbled on for several months now, with Manchester United seemingly going to miss out on the young England star after deciding against the deal. Sancho will be at Dortmund for another year at least before the Red Devils potentially make a fresh bid to land him in either January or at the end of the season. It’s certainly a transfer story that won’t go away, though, despite numerous noises from Dortmund suggesting Sancho is staying put.

Jack Grealish

Manchester United seem keen to add more creativity to their ranks, which is why a rumoured move for Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish makes total sense. Another homegrown talent, the midfielder can play both centrally or out on the flanks, making him a useful weapon to have. The 24-year-old has his peak years ahead of him too, but with Villa reportedly wanting around £75million, Ed Woodward could be forced to look elsewhere.

Malang Sarr

A free agent after failing to renew his contract at French side Nice, Malang Sarr is a central defender with bags of potential. The Red Devils will be keen to bolster their much-improved defence and provide competition for the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, with the 21-year-old France U21 defender a potential target. A number of Premier League clubs are already circling, with United apparently being one of them.

David Brooks

Relegated with Bournemouth, David Brooks has emerged as a surprise transfer target for the Red Devils. The creative playmaker has been a long-term target for the club, though, which is why a move to sign him appears to be on the cards.

Douglas Costa

Douglas Costa, the former Bayern Munich winger who’s now at Juventus, is interesting the club. Ed Woodward has already sounded Juventus out regarding a potential move. Should the Sancho deal fall through, then Costa appears to the alternative option.

