Titukulane Resilience Food Security Activity hailed for improving coverage of safe, clean drinking water in Mangochi

Communities in Traditional Authorities (T/A) Chamba and Ntonda in Mangochi district have commended the Titukulane Resilience Food Security Activity for constructing new and rehabilitating existing, but dysfunctional boreholes in the two areas.

With financial support from the United States Aid for International Development (USAID), consortium of six non-governmental organizations comprising Care International in Malawi, WaterAid Malawi, Emmanuel International, the National Smallholder Farmers Association of Malawi (NASFAM), International Food and Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) and Save The Children International (SCI) has been implementing the activity in Mangochi and Zomba districts.

The ultimate goal of the activity was to increase coverage of safe drinking water in communities with below basic access through targeted rehabilitation and construction of water supply infrastructure.

Village Head (VH) Chiyambeni, who is under T/A Ntonda, speaking to journalists on tour of the project sites in Mangochi this week, said the problem of lack of safe and clean drinking water negatively affected the social and economic development of his area.

Chiyambeni stated that the high levels of destitution and poverty in the area are a result of lack of water, observing that without safe and clean drinking water, the possibility of breaking out of the cycle of poverty is incredibly slim.

“Lack of water and poverty are inseparably linked because where there is no water, able-bodied members of a community are forced to spend hours searching and transporting water instead of working on their farms. Additionally, poor access to water and insufficient sanitation affect the health of the poor, their food security, and their prospects for making a living,” he said.

Apart from construction of 30 new boreholes, the organizations rehabilitated 75 boreholes in Mangochi and Zomba, respectively, translating it to 150 rehabilitated boreholes.

Chiyambeni emphasized that the construction and rehabilitation of the boreholes have reduced cases of waterborne diseases in the targeted areas.

“We will now actively participate in the social and economic activities taking place in our communities,” he said.

Theresa Kananji, a widow who lost her husband to cholera in Chiyambeni Village, said her spouse would not have died if the village had access to safe and clean drinking water.

Kananji, 50, therefore described the construction of the borehole as a great relief and salvation not only to her family, but also to the entire village.

“I am very excited with the coming in of a borehole in our village. We used to walk long distances to fetch water from unsafe sources. It would take three hours for someone to walk to and from the water source,” she said.

“This borehole will significantly reduce cases of cases of cholera and other waterborne diseases thereby saving lives. We’re very grateful to Care International in Malawi and its partners for giving us this precious gift.”

WaterAid Malawi Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) specialist, Solomon Chirwa, said the project has helped significantly in improving knowledge, attitudes, skills and norms related to essential sanitation and hygiene behaviors.

Chirwa stated that there is now increased availability of basic safely managed facilities and consumables necessary for essential sanitation and hygiene practices.

“Through the same project, we also provided technical assistance in WASH policy review, WASH planning including integrated planning and performance review with other sectors especially at policy and district levels. We also advocated for increased funding for the WASH sector that recognizes and promotes complementarity with other sectors such as health, education and gender,” he explained.

