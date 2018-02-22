TN Stars rope in Viyuyi: Simama golden-boot striker

The 2017 Simama Premier Football League net buster, Tonic Viyuyi, is on the verge of securing a new lease of life with the newly promoted TN-Stars into the country’s top flight TNM league.

Barely a month, the golden boot winner expressed his willingness) to showcase his skills in the elite league.

Speaking Thursday in an interview, Viyuyi made a point clear that he wants to see his magic boots banging the balls into the net in the forthcoming new soccer season with Kasungu based newly promoted team.

“I am trying my luck here at TN-Stars where I have spent two days working since Monday so that I can start new life in the Super League,” Viyuyi said.

However, earlier reports indicated that he was on the verge of joining Karonga United Football Club but the striker has brushed aside the reports, saying he is undergoing trials at TN-Stars.

TN-Stars head coach, Meke Mwase, has confirmed that the 2017 Northern Region Football League top- goal scorer is in his camp and that his performance is impressive.

“He is here with us and I am very happy with his performance, if he continues improving like this, we will not have a choice but sign him right away,” said Mwase.

Meanwhile, TN-Stars are recruiting some new faces to beef up the squad but the mentor expressed his reluctance to mention the names of the players he was targeting.

Viyuyi took his goal tally to 20 goals in the last Northern Region Football League Premier Division and his team, Rumphi Pirates Football Club, finished on 4th position on the log table.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :