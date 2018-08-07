TN Stars target top 8 finish – Meke

TNM Super League debutants TN Stars head coach Meke Mwase has revealed that apart from surviving relegation in the elite league in their debut season, the ambition is to finish in the top eight.

Mwase was speaking ahead of the TNM Super League kick off this weekend.

The Kasungu based side which finished on position 10 in the first round will kick start the second round campaign with a date against Karonga United at the Kasungu Stadium this Sunday.

“We drew against Karonga when we visited their backyard in the first round and we obviously know that they will come flat out but we are ready for the challenge,” said Mwase.

He added that: “The most important thing for us is to make sure that we win games to fulfil our target and ambition of finishing in the top eight”.

In other games to be played over the weekend, league leaders Nyasa Big Bullets will be up against Nchalo United while second placed Silver Strikers travel to Mulanje at Mulanje Park Stadium to face Azam Tigers.

Defending champions Mighty Be Forward Wanderers will face 2016 league champions Kamuzu Barracks.

Below is the full fixture of Week 17 of the Tnm Super League as provided by Super League of Malawi (Sulom).

Saturday (Day 37)

-Be Forward Wanderers v K.B @ Kamuzu Stadium/Balaka.

-Civil Sporting v Karonga @ Civo.

– Tigers FC v Silver Strikers @ MJ Park.

-Dwangwa United v Blue Eagles @ Chitowe.

-Mzuni FC v Red Lions @ Mzuzu.

Sunday (Day 38).

-Nyasa B.B v Nchalo @ Kamuzu/MJ Park.

-Mafco v Masters Security @ Civo.

-TN Stars v Karonga Utd @ Kasungu.

-Moyale v Red Lions @ Mzuzu.

