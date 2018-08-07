Technical College instructors under training for curriculum development

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has expressed the need to provide adequate training programmes Technical College instructors in order to improve education standards in the colleges in the country.

Speaking during the opening of the training on Monday at Simama Hotel in Lilongwe, UNESCO Curriculum and Qualification Expert, Kirsten Larsen said that their organization thought it wise to conduct the training after noticing the challenges which the students face in the working industries after they graduated due to lack of enough technical expertise.

“As UNESCO we thought it wise to train technical college instructors on how they can develop competent curriculum that will help the students to be competent as they go to the working industry, as employers from various working industries complain that many students they do not have enough knowledge of their professional when they go to the industries,” she pointed out.

Larsen explained that the skills which the instructors would acquire would enable them to impart the students with the knowledge and professional skills that that will give the students chances to compete on international job market after they have graduated.

According to UNESCO, the instructors are expected to be drilled on curriculum development process called ‘Developing a Curriculum’ (DACUM) Process which She says is the fundamental part of developing a curriculum.

Soche Technical College Plumbing Instructor, Stella Chirambo said that the training is important opportunity for the instructors to gain new skills of developing curriculum that that would help to equip the students with necessary expertise which would enable them to be competent in their work places.

The Instructors are being drilled on techniques of developing curriculum for the colleges in the country.

The five day training programme has been organized by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) under the Skills and Technical Education Program (STEP) Project with the funding from European Union (EU).

The training is being patronized by instructors from different technical colleges include, Soche Technical College, Salima Technical College, Namitete Technical College and key stake holders from TEVETA, Lilongwe Water Board, Malawi Institute of Tourism and Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA).

