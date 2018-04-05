TNM celebrates 11 years of Malawi Open  Championship: 2018 golf tourney tees off April 6

Malawi’s integrated mobile service and ICT provider, TNM is celebrating 11 years of partnership with the Golf union of Malawi through sponsorship of the largest golf tournament in Malawi, Malawi Open Championship.

The Malawi Open is an elite golf tournament organized by the Golf Union of Malawi (GUoM) with sponsorship from TNM. Malawi Open is the largest golf tournament in the country.

TNM’s Chief Sales & Marketing Officer , Daniel Makata said the 11-year sponsorship of Malawi Open Golf Tournament underscores the commitment of the telecoms operator to golf in Malawi.

“TNM, which has been sponsoring the Malawi Open since 2007 and remains committed towards development of the sport which provides a platform for business executives to interact and share notes on a wide range of industry, business and national interest issues. This tournament has helped in the development of golf in the country as demonstrated by the level of competition that our golfers have shown on the greens locally and internationally through the participation in the international tournaments such as Zone VI for the past 11 years,” said Makata.

Makata said the 2018 tournament which celebrates the 11-year partnership will be held from April 6 to 8 at the Lilongwe Golf Club under the auspices of TNM @Home.

“TNM @Home is an affordable and reliable home connectivity solution for offers our customers superior internet, home ground fixed phone and enriched customer experience supported by 4G and 4.5G LTE, better customer service delivery and advanced supporting equipment. These provide a world-class browsing experience to users as well as clear voice telephony connectivity for the home,” said Makata.

Golf Union of Malawi President Hudson Kantwanje said TNM’s sponsorship has contributed to the development of golf in Malawi.

“TNM is a true partner as far as golf is concerned in Malawi. TNM has contributed a lot towards development of the game not only sponsoring competitions at various clubs but for 11 years now, they have sponsored the prestigious golf showcase in Malawi. We are indebted to TNM for the continuous support,” said Kantwanje.

Kantwanje said the 2018 tournament is unique in the sense that it will have professional category apart from the usual Championship Division, Divisions A and B, Juniors and Seniors categories.

“Our expectations are high at this year’s competition because, for the first time in the history of this golf tournament, we will have new crop in the Championship division as the regular winners have now graduated and turned professional. These professionals will have their own category and will compete for 4 days while championship players will battle it out in 3 days and Division “A” and “B” will play in two days,” he said.

Over 150 golfers are expected to participate during the tournament.

