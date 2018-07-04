TNM celebrates Malawi Independence with war veterans, give donations

This year’s 53rd Independence anniversary celebrations won’t go unnoticed for veteran Malawian soldiers who fought in the two World Wars. TNM Plc is giving the good old men in uniform food items worth about K500,000.

The donation is in partnership with Memorable Order of Tin Hats in Malawi a non-profit organisation formed to help comrades in need, either financially or physically; and to remember all servicemen, both in war and peace time.

Making the donation, TNM Head of Marketing Sobhuza Ngwenya said as a responsible corporate citizen the TNM Plc has decided to join government efforts to make sure that old soldiers never lack basic necessities like blankets.

“TNM today joins Malawians of good will to donate assorted items to our brothers and sisters who risked their lives in order for us to enjoy freedom that Malawi continues to relish. These are great citizens that need to be properly looked after,” Ngwenya said.

Ngwenya said the company was extremely happy to pay a visit to the old soldiers as part of this year’s Independence Day which falls on July 6 every year.

“As TNM we are happy to make this contribution to our heroes during this year’s independence celebration. These are the people that sharped the world we are living in today and I would like to reaffirm our company’s commitment towards assisting our war veterans,” he said.

Memorable Order of Tin Hats in Malawi Chairman Dries Oelofse hailed TNM for partnering with the organisation in supporting the war veterans.

One of 16 recipients Staff Sergeant James Matupa described the donation as timely considering is in independence celebration.

“We are very grateful to TNM for this kind gesture. This is timely donation to us as we celebrate independence this year. We feel proud to witness the 53rd and celebrate Independence Day in style with these items and we believe TNM will come again next year,” said Matupa

The items donated includes 19 blankets and 38 packets of assorted groceries

The First World War started on July 28, 1914 and ended on November 11, 1918 while the Second World War started in 1939 and ended in 1945.

Millions of soldiers from Commonwealth countries fought in the two world wars. Many lost their lives while countless others were wounded.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :