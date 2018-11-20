TNM donates K2m items to Gogo Chatinkha Labour ward  at Queens Hospital

Malawi’s integrated ICT company Telekom Networks Malawi PLC today joined the Kamuzu College of Nursing Students on a drive to improve sanitation at the Gogo Chatinkha Labour ward, at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre through a donation of assorted items.

Speaking when he formally handed over the donation, TNM’s Head of Marketing Sobhuza Ngwenya, said the donation of assorted items to Gogo Chatinkha Labour Ward was a continuation of the company’s noble cause to help Government in improving the quality of health service delivery in the country.

“This is a special response by TNM considering the fact that Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital is a referral hospital for most of the districts in the southern region of Malawi. TNM considers the users of this facility as fellow Malawians worthy of support.

“As a caring brand, TNM has come in after a request was made by students of Master of Science in Midwifery at KCN concerning the plight of Gogo Chatinkha labour ward to mitigate the challenges at the ward. It is the duty of all of us to make sure that no mother or child dies in the process of giving birth due to infections,” said Ngwenya.

TNM donated 10 Trolleys and 72 plastic buckets which will go a long way to help improve the quality of midwifery care for the labour ward. The donation is valued at around K2 million.

Ngwenya said it was TNM’s hope that the intervention shall help in improving quality of midwifery care and create a conducive environment for medical staff and pregnant mothers.

“It is our hope that our small gesture of infection prevention resources, would help to reduce cases of infection that will help create an ideal environment for the expectant mothers at the labour ward during and after delivery,” said Ngwenya.

Receiving the donation, deputy hospital director Linley Chewere thanked TNM for the assistance.

“This is timely donation and it will go a long way in assisting the patients and staff members at the hospital. This assistance will help to reduce infections to the underprivileged,” said Chewere.

A representative of the students Ruth Kaundma said the labour ward has been going through many challenges concerning quality of midwifery care hence the need for stakeholders to come and assist.

The labour ward has a bed capacity of 24 and on average 30 women give birth per day. Additionally, it is a learning centre for students from medical and nursing institutions.

Despite being a referral as well as a training facility, it has inadequate resources such as trolleys, sterilizing drums, kidney dishes and buckets which affect the quality of care contributing to infections and other complications.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :