TNM extends coverage in Malawi to 200 new site, adding internet capabilities

As part of its quest to contribute towards the country’s economic growth through mobile telecoms and ICT, TNM Plc has announced the commissioning of an additional 200 new network sites which are replete with internet data capability.

TNM’s Head of Radio Access Network (RAN) Jonathan Pinifolo said the additional sites roll out project has been underway since September, 2017 when over 189 sites went live with a target of 246 sites expected by March, 2018.

Pinifolo said the newly commissioned sites include economically active zones with tourism, agriculture and cross-border trading activity. They include Songwe in Karonga, Chintheche in Nkhatabay, Mpherembein Mzimba, Monkey-Bay in Mangochi, Kunenekude in Neno and Khombedza in Salima.

He said expansion to the additional sites aims to further widen TNM network’s reach and increase both access and quality for customers.

“It opens up new economic possibilities for the country given that some of these sites either had no network signal before or experienced weak signal. The most interesting aspect is that as part of the expansion, we are introducing either 3G, 4G or 4.5G capabilities to give customers access to TNM’s newly-acquired digital platform, which offers the fastest internet speed available in Malawi at the moment,” he said.

The Head of RAN said for the 246 coverage sites TNM is deploying a U900 network platform which provides a seamless connection to mobile data and broadband and complements the 4G/LTE network platform.

“U900 uses a low-frequency Universal Mobile Telecommunications System (UMTS) band that delivers outstanding network performance in the areas of 4.5G voice fall back, mobile broadband coverage, and data service experience,” the RAN Head said.

Pinifolo said by adding new sites to the existing network coverage, TNM is effectively increasing access to world-class mobile telecoms and ICT services to customers, ensuring that no one is left out of TNM’s digital revolution.

He said TNM believes that access to quality network services in mobile communication is a catalyst to boost economic growth in all key agriculture, tourism and service sectors.

“To the customers this means that they will experience better services, there are much higher capacities to make calls and the ability to connect to the network is always guaranteed. The new sites also go a long way to provide best of class services and satisfy ever increasing demand,” Pinifolo added .

TNM is the pioneer of the 4G/LTE and 4.5 G mobile internet platform in Malawi. Minister of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Nicholas Dausi graced the launch of 4.5G network in Lilongwe last year.

